Anti-gays law challenged before East African Court

The Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023, recently assented to by President Museveni, has been challenged before the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania.

Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi, who filed the petition before the court’s sub registry in Kampala, said the law is against the treaty establishing the East African Community, which calls for adherence to principles of democracy, rule of law, accountability, transparency, and social justice.

He is against the entire enactment and assent process of the law.

“Your applicant states that the enactment, assent, publication, commencement and provisions of Uganda Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023, as well as the actions, decisions, directives, orders of the various specified organs, agencies, officials and agents of the state and government of the republic of Uganda, a partner state are unlawful and infringements on the fundamental and operational principles of the community guaranteed under Articles 6(d) and 7(2) of the Treaty for Establishment of the East African Community,” reads in part the petition.

Demand

Mr Mabirizi now wants the regional court to declare the enactment of the law unlawful.

“Therefore, your applicant prays that court makes declarations that the enactment, assent, publication, commencement and provisions of Uganda Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023, as well as the actions, decisions, directives, orders of the various specified organs, agencies, officials and agents of the state and government of the Republic of Uganda, a partner state are unlawful…,” he says.

On May 26, President Museveni signed into law the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, attracting backlash from the West and cheers from religious leaders.

The controversial law introduces strict penalties. including death for aggravated homosexuality, as well as imprisonment of up to 20 years for acts of homosexuality, promoting, child grooming and promotion of the vice.

The filing of a petition comes barely a month after concerned activists filed several different petitions in Ugandan courts, challenging the same law as being unconstitutional.

The Constitutional Court is yet to determine the several petitions.

During his State of the Nation address on June 7, the President said the West’s uproar and actions over the Anti-Homosexuality Act were premised on distortions.