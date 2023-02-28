Anti-homosexuality law to be tabled tomorrow - Speaker Among

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among on Tuesday revealed that a draft law that is, among others meant to shield Ugandans from elements of homosexuality will be tabled on the House floor on Wednesday (March 1).

In the remarks made at the tail-end of the joint ecumenical thanksgiving service at Parliament Tuesday morning, Ms Among stated that the law is intended to tackle the escalating moral decadence tainting Uganda’s image.

"We want to appreciate our promotors of homosexuality for the social economic development they have brought to the country but we do not appreciate the fact that they are killing morals,” she said.

She added: "We don't appreciate the values of Ugandans that they are destroying. We do not appreciate their money that they are using to destroy our culture. We do not need their money, we need our culture. And on that note therefore, as an institution of Parliament that passes the laws, tomorrow [Wednesday] we are going to bring a Bill on anti-homosexuality."

In the same service convened under the theme "Let your light shine; rebuilding our Godly image," Ms Among demanded that leaders be exemplary by providing the required light to flush out darkness killing society.

"We are going out to the World as the light. I want to promise you that as the legislature, we are going to be the light of the world," Speaker Among said.

By the time of filing this story, sources at Parliament intimated that the matter may be light lined up on the order paper to allow movers of the motion be accorded leave to process the Bill.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the movers of motion will be led by the Bugiri Municipality MP Mr Asuman Basalirwa who will largely dive into the previously passed anti-homosexuality law that was repealed by the Constitutional Court in 2014.

There has been country-wide condemnation of growing homosexuality tendencies in the country, championed by religious leaders of all walks of life and a section of politicians.

President Museveni last week said Uganda will not embrace homosexuality and the West should stop seeking to impose its views to compel dissenting countries to “normalise” what he called “deviations”.

Officiating at the national celebrations to mark Janani Luwum Day at Wii-Gweng village in Mucwini Sub-County, Kitgum District, Mr Museveni said “we are not going to follow people who are lost. These Europeans are not normal, they don’t listen”.

“We have been telling them ‘please, this problem of homosexuality is not something that you should normalise and celebrate,” he said, adding, “They (Western countries) don’t listen, they don’t respect other people’s views and they want to turn the abnormal into normal and force it on others. We shall not agree.”

The President’s remarks, which drew applause from congregants, were in response to pleas by the Church of Uganda Archbishop, His Grace Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, for the government to join the Church in condemning homosexuality and legislate against it.

“Now we request you to give attention to what you have already started because we have homosexuals and other vices attacking our nation. Like late (Archbishop) Luwum was bold, we want to call out government to be bold and come out to fight all these vices that will kill our nation,” said the prelate.