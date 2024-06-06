Anti-oil pipeline activist in Uganda detained, pressure group says

A Ugandan activist campaigning to stop the development of a $5 billion crude oil pipeline in east Africa by France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and others has been detained by Uganda's military, the group he works for said on Wednesday.

Stephen Kwikiriza from the Ugandan environmental pressure group Environment Governance Institute (EGI) has been campaigning to halt the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

The 1,445-km pipeline is to carry crude from oilfields in Uganda's west through Tanzania to a port on Tanzania's coast.

The pipeline's opponents, including Human Rights Watch, say the project will displace hundreds of thousands of people, destroy fragile ecosystems and undermine efforts to limit carbon emissions.

In a statement, EGI said the Ugandan military had detained Kwikiriza on Tuesday in the capital Kampala, according to a text message he sent to a colleague. His whereabouts are unknown, said EGI, which works with other groups to oppose the pipeline.

"The StopEACOP coalition...condemn this latest abduction and all the recent escalation of intimidation and arrests and urges the Ugandan authorities to release the human rights defender," EGI's statement said.

Deo Akiiki, deputy spokesperson for Uganda's military said he was not aware of Kwikiriza's arrest. He said EGI should make a report to police if they believed their colleague was missing.

TotalEnergies did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The company has defended the project in the past, saying that it adheres to strict Ugandan and Tanzanian environmental laws.

Pressure groups accuse Ugandan authorities of harassing activists who have been campaigning against EACOP. Ugandan authorities deny the accusation.