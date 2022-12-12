Anti-rabies drugs expire in Masindi govt hospitals

Authorities in the Masindi District health department have revealed that anti-rabies drugs have continued to expire in government stores since the diseases has become uncommon.

Masindi District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Jino Abiriga they now “get 10-50 doses from government but cases are not so common that sometimes these drugs expire.”

According to Dr Abiriga, the dog bite cases have reduced significantly.

However, she noted that acute shortage of anti-rabies drugs sometimes hits the hospital when they register new cases after the drugs have expired.

"When people come after the drugs have expired, we refer them, but also it can be accessed in private health units,” Dr Abiriga told Monitor on Sunday.

Dr. Abiriga adds that Masind hospital has to ensure strict controls to keep stock from running out despite few cases being reported at Masindi Hospital.

Anti-rabies drugs are procured from the National Medical Stores (NMS) under the government policy of drug supply to district hospitals.

Mr Moses Ahebwa, a nurse operating a private clinic says, they mostly register a rise in bites by street dogs.

“This is seasonal- in October to November, a lot of dogs are seen in towns which increases the number of patients who need rabies drugs,” he observed.