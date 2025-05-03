Anti-tobacco fight goes up in smoke





A 2023 research which set out to establish “the factors contributing to the increased use of tobacco among the youth aged 15 to 35 years in Katwe Village, Makindye Division” returned some startling findings—80 percent of the respondents smoked tobacco, 62 percent of which was smokeless. The descriptive cross-sectional study published in the Student’s Journal of Health Research Africa also found that “82 percent of the respondents are salary earners [and] 70 percent are influenced by the salary to smoke.”

Consequently, the study recommended that Uganda’s Health ministry increase taxes on tobacco sales “to reduce tobacco use by the youth.” Back then, the government had entered the sixth year without revising tax levies on cigarettes legally sold on the Ugandan market. This, per Dr Annet Nakaganda, the principal epidemiologist at the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), was not without consequences.

“It is now starting to go up again,” Dr Nakaganda said of tobacco smoking, “and if not checked, will eventually require so many measures to be put in place [to curb the vice].

The wider determinants of health, for which the social-economic factors are contributing 40 percent of the cancers. You need to work on those. The other [factor] is the environment, which contributes 10 percent and that when we have to reduce the population, the non-smokers, the passive smokers are equally affected.”

These points richly resonate with Dr Hafsa Lukwata, the acting assistant commissioner of Mental Health and Control of Substance Abuse at Uganda’s Health ministry. While she is alive to the fact that “when you raise taxes, it is not going to affect those rich people, but it is our young people who will not afford it”, tobacco has a different dynamic.

There are lives to be protected, as Daniel Kamara, a nutritionist at the Bwindi Community Hospital, told Saturday Monitor.

“Government should institute a law against young people who smoke, but also slap huge taxes on cigarette making companies so that at least cigarettes go to higher prices than the local ordinary prices,” he reasoned.

Background

Exactly two decades ago, Uganda signed the World Health Organisation’s global public health treaty—the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. This was ratified in 2007, thereby laying ground for the enactment of hostile legislation on any person who produced, sold or consumed tobacco products in Uganda.

It, however, took another seven years before the Uganda Tobacco Control Bill was authored and tabled in Parliament. That was in March 2014. The legislation sought to make it riskier for all individuals who touched the harmful leaf along a chain that stretched from the garden to consumption. The legislation was eventually passed and enacted in 2015.

The legislation was chiefly built to control the manufacture, sale, promotion and consumption of tobacco products in Uganda. Whether it hit the bullseye remains up for debate. When the anti-tobacco law came into effect, responsible State actors banned open enticing adverts of tobacco products.

They also mandated that all legally sold cigarettes in Uganda bear a pronounced message notifying consumers of tobacco’s danger to the lives of end users. Anti-tobacco messaging that showed just how much danger the substance posed to one’s health became commonplace.

The messaging negatively impacted the bottom line of players in the tobacco chain, including British American Tobacco (BAT) Uganda. In 2013, in the lead up to the tabling of the anti-tobacco Bill, BAT had thrived. The company was one of Uganda’s top forex earners, raking in $120m (Shs437.1b).

At the time, BAT Uganda employed a minimum of 75,000 farmers. These annually produced 18,000 tonnes of the leaf.

Enter the sin tax

The financial successes of the likes of BAT Uganda compelled the taxman to bring in the so-called sin tax. In the Excise Duty Act 2014, the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) imposed levies of Shs35,000 per 1,000 sticks of soft cap and Shs69,000 per 1,000 sticks of hinge lid. Using the same Act in 2015, the taxman imposed Shs45,000 per 1,000 sticks of soft cap.

Hinge lid attracted a levy of Shs75,000 per 1,000 sticks. Another increment came in 2016 with URA collecting a Shs50,000 levy off every 1,000 sticks of soft cap cigarettes and Shs80,000 per 1,000 sticks of hinge lid. In 2017, players in the tobacco industry vociferously indicated that they had had enough.

Some respite came when it was revealed that locally manufactured soft cap had a levy of Shs55,000 per 1,000 sticks while the imported soft cap version was charged Shs75,000 per 1,000 sticks.

The locally manufactured hinge lid was taxed at Shs80,000 per 1,000 sticks, with the imported hinge lid attracting a levy of Shs100,000 per 1,000 sticks. This status quo remained until the Finance ministry recently tabled tax amendments in the House ahead of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025/2026.

Data from the taxman indicates that it collected Shs44,733,416,028 from taxes on cigarettes during FY 2021/2022; Shs42,904,518,155 in FY 2022/2023; and Shs30,327,249,570 in FY 2023/2024. In the current FY 2024/2025 (July 2024-March 2025) Shs23,169,036,618 worth of taxes on cigarettes has been raked into the URA coffers.

Impact of proposed levies

Ms Rytter K Muzira, URA’s communications manager, told Saturday Monitor that the new levies planned on cigarettes are expected to raise Shs35 billion in FY 2025/2026. The government also has its sights on the burden that tobacco consumption has on the health sector.

In the new latest tax measures, the government plans to increase levies on locally manufactured cigarettes (soft cap) from Shs55,000 per 1,000 sticks to Shs65,000 per 1,000 sticks. Locally manufactured cigarettes (hinge lid) will also have its levy jump from Shs80,000 per 1,000 sticks to a proposed Shs90,000 per 1,000 sticks.

Similarly levies on imported cigarettes (soft cap) are set to increase from Shs75,000 per 1,000 sticks to Shs150,000 per 1,000 sticks.

Relatedly, another set of imported cigarettes (hinge lid) is suggested to increase from Shs100,000 per 1,000 sticks to a planned Shs200,000 per 1,000 sticks. Entities committed to fighting the purchase and consumption of cigarettes in Uganda want a tougher levy on the tobacco product.

Mr Aziz Agaba, the campaign coordinator at the Uganda Tobacco Taxation coalition recommends that a higher and uniform tax levy be imposed on all cigarettes. “A single-tier tax system would close these loopholes, simplify enforcement, and ensure all cigarettes are equally taxed,” Mr Agaba said.

Similarly, Dr Jim Arinaitwe from the Tobacco Control in Africa says the proposed levies are “lenient” and consequently “promote tobacco use among young and underprivileged population groups.”

His recommendation? That government imposes “double tax on both the locally manufactured hinge lid and soft cap.” He specifically wants the tax on hinge lid variants to rise from Shs8,000 to 160,000 per 1,000 cigarettes, while that of soft caps to rise from Shs55,000 to Shs110,000 per 1,000 cigarettes.

“[The Finance ministry should] implement a progressive annual tobacco tax increase in line with inflation and income growth, ensuring that tobacco remains less affordable over time,” he told Monitor.