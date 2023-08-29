Anxiety as NFA moves to evict five villages

The is anxiety and tension between residents in five villages in Buwooya Sub County, Buvuma District and National Forest Authority (NFA) over Land.

NFA accuses residents of encroaching on Buwanzi Forest Reserve and wants them to vacate the land and pave the way for restoration of the forest .

Last week, both NFA officials and security personnel under the environmental police went to Buwanzi Central Forest Reserve and advised residents to prepare to vacate the forest reserve which measures 600 hectares.

The affected villages include; Kabakungu , Katuba , Kyema, Bubanzi, and Kapapali.

Among institutions to be affected is Buwanzi Primary School which is a government aided school.

Mr Emmy Mukungu, a resident of Kabakungu Village said he was upset by NFA’s plan to evict them from a place they call home.

“We have been settling on this land for over 40 years, where we own gardens and houses, where does NFA expect us to go?” he asked in an interview with Monitor on August 28.

Mr Ronald Mubutu ,another resident, said he grew up knowing that the land belongs to a one Mutyaba, but was surprised to see NFA officials accompanied by security personnel planting mark stones onto their gardens without any consultations.

“It was a shocked when I received information from the NFA officials that my Kibanja lies within the forest reserve. I had just used my hard earned money to buy that piece of land after receiving compensation for a Kibanja in another area,” he said

Mr Adrian Wasswa Ddungu, the chairperson Buvuma District advised the residents to stay calm as they seek more clarity from the NFA headquarters in Kampala .

“Those people [residents ] have stayed in those villages for a long time even when I was still a sub county chairman those villages were there .So, they cannot just go like that. We are going to talk to NFA to provide tree seedlings to residents so that they can engage in tree planting rather than evicting them,” he said.

NFA Executive Director, Mr Tom Okello said he was not aware about the pending eviction in Buwanzi Central Forest Reserve and requested more time to first establish the truth.

“ I have spent in West Nile on official duties and I need to first talk to those at office to find out that land ,” he said

Buvuma Main Island has a land area measuring about 200 square miles (517km). It is gifted with 26 gazetted forest reserves and is a popular destination for bird-watching tourists.

Records at the district natural resources department show that more than 2,500 hectares of forest cover in the area have been destroyed for timber and farming in the past decade.

This implies that half of the district’s forest cover, measuring 5,000 hectares, is completely depleted, exposing residents to negative consequences of environmental degradation.