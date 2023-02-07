Anxiety as Uneb holds onto PLE results of 190 candidates

Anxiety has continued to engulf a section of candidates who sat last year’s Primary Leaving Educations (PLE) in Kyotera District as the Uganda Nation Educations Board (Uneb) continues withholding their results.

Their results continue being withheld over alleged malpractice.

A total of 190 candidates from three schools; Solution Primary School, Kibumba Primary School and Nabbunga Fountain of Education Primary School are affected, according to the district inspector of schools, Mr Mathias Kigoye.

“Nabbunga had 96 affected candidates, 15 are from Solution P/S whereas Kibumba P/S has 79. All these candidates have not received their results,” he said at the weekend.

He said administrators in the affected schools have already mobilised the affected candidates to appear before Uneb. Mr Kigoye said of the 91 pupils who sat their exams at Kibumba P/S, Uneb cleared results of only 12 candidates and withheld results of 79.

Mr Lawrence Ssekyondwa, the district education officer, told this publication that Uneb will give a fair hearing to the affected candidates and those found to be innocent, their results will be released.

Summons

“It is a normal practice by Uneb to summon administrators and candidates if there is suspicion of malpractice, they are usually summoned to help in further investigations until they are proven innocent,” he said.

He also added that on the day when the results were released, only 105 out of 138 schools in the district received their results.

He said 30 schools had their results withheld over Uneb fees balance, but the results were later released after paying the money.

By Sunday, at least 24 schools in Kyotera had received their results and the six had been withheld over different reasons.

However, Mr Dan Odongo, the Uneb executive director, noted that all administrators of the affected schools were notified about their issues.

“While marking the exams, our examiners notice all these issues and they make reports. We therefore make follow-ups and can hardly release those exams before thorough investigations are conducted,” he said.

While releasing the exams at Nakasero State Lodge on January 27, Mr Odong said security had arrested some distributors and teachers who cut open question paper envelopes in order to access question papers in the districts of Mukono, Gomba, Mpigi and the greater Masaka areas. A number of these have been arrested and charged in courts of law under the relevant sections of the Ube Act, 2021. About10 such suspects have been remanded to prison in Mpigi and Masaka, however others have been released on bail.