Apac district boss decries stagnated development despite abundant natural resources

Apac District Chairman, Mr Asante Odong, has expressed concern over the stagnated development in his district, which he attributed to the underutilization of locally available natural resources.

“Apac District is thirty years older than Kayunga District, but this baby district has developed faster than mine. What is the problem? Both districts share the Lake Kyoga shoreline,” Mr Odong lamented during a benchmarking meeting with Kayunga District officials on Wednesday.

Mr Odong, who was accompanied by the district vice chairperson Mr Tom Jasper, District Speaker Peter Obong, technical staff, and district councilors, held engagement meetings with Kayunga officials at the district headquarters. He blamed Apac’s slow development on residents’ failure to make productive use of resources such as arable land.

Created in 1974, Apac District has a population of approximately 221,780 people.

“We cannot benchmark from our neighboring districts like Nakasongola or those in the north because we are at the same level of development, but Kayunga has surpassed us. We have come here to learn from you,” Mr Odong said.

He noted that although Apac has vast stretches of fertile land, much of it remains idle, with most residents keeping just two or three goats.

“You have idle land, but you go around boasting that you own land and two goats. After this engagement, I don’t think Apac District will remain the same,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

He further revealed that although Apac Town was granted municipality status, it still functions more like a town council, and that Kayunga Town Council is significantly more developed.

Mr Peter Obong, the Apac District Speaker, called for stronger collaboration between the two districts to improve service delivery.

“There is a lot we can learn from each other, and with this visit, we hope Apac District is going to improve its service delivery,” Mr Obong said.

Kayunga District Chairman, Mr Andrew Muwonge, acknowledged that while Apac is geographically close to Kayunga, poor road infrastructure makes it feel much farther.

He emphasized that tarmacking the Kayunga–Galilaaya road would provide a shorter route to northern Uganda, improving connectivity and development prospects.

During the visit, Apac officials were educated on key areas including local revenue collection, farming, education, and production.



