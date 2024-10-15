Apac health worker arrested over defiling maid

Police in Apac District are holding a 27-year-old medical on allegations of defiling a 15-year-old maid.

The suspect, identified as a nurse at Florence Nightingale Hospital in Apac Municipality, was arrested on October 11, 2024 after the victim revealed to her caretaker that she had been defiled.

According to a police report, the suspect molested the victim in a toilet at the health facility on the night of October 9, 2024, during Uganda’s Independence Day celebrations.

Apac District Police Commander (DPC) Rogers Kapere confirmed the arrest of the suspect, adding that “investigations into the matter have already commenced.”

“You know with defilement cases, you do a lot of examinations. We are examining the victim and the suspect. We are working on the file and once it is done, he will be arraigned before the court of law to answer the case against him,” he noted.

Police said that the suspect confessed to having sexual intercourse with the victim although he revealed that he had used a condom.

“…but you know with defilement whether you used a condom or not still remains the case of defilement,” he added.