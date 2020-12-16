Apac leaders decry discrepancies in mosquito net supply

By Santo Ojok More by this Author

By Bill Oketch

Residents of Apac District have received 116,580 insecticide-treated mosquito nets from the Ministry of Health in an effort to reduce the incidences of malaria in the area.

The distribution exercise kicked off on Monday.

However, local leaders have decried the discrepancy in the supply.

The mosquito nets were supposed to be distributed according to the number of people in each household, with one net per two people.

Mr Francis Ayo, the chairperson of Ilera Cell Village, Agulu Division in Apac Municipality, said he was expecting 357 mosquito nets for his area but he received only 142.

“We submitted our data to the Ministry of Health but the supply did not match the data we submitted and many people have missed the nets,” he told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Mr Moses Abor, a resident of Alogoro Village, Abedi Parish in Apac Sub-county, said he received only two mosquito nets for his family of eight.

“Leaders should help and give us more mosquito nets,” he said.

Mr Tom Nangwa, a resident of Rwakisaza Village, Kungu Parish in Akokoro Sub-county, complained that his family did not receive any net.

“I have seven people in my famil+++y but we did not receive any mosquito net. We were told the nets would be given to us later but today [yesterday], we were told the nets have already been distributed,” Mr Nangwa yesterday.

However, the Apac District assistant health officer, Mr Francis Leone Oceng, revealed that the anomalies in the net distribution were generated at the national level.

“All these messes started during the micro-planning process for the distribution of the nets. The number of beneficiaries submitted to the ministry was more and the VHTs (Village Health Teams) also submitted different figures,” he said.

Mr Francis Nkuanza, the team leader for the net distribution, said they also received data from the local leaders which informed them of the number of nets to be given out to the beneficiaries.

“We budgeted according to the data which was earlier given to us. I am suspecting the VHTs must have given us false information because we relied on data given to us earlier by the local councils,” Mr Nkuanza said.

Information from the district health department indicates that there is an upsurge in malaria cases in the area. The problem worsened towards the end of July when mosquito breeding shot up following heavy downpour.

Dr Mathew Emer, the former district health officer, said about 80 out of 100 suspected cases registered at some health facilities in the district in 2019 tested positive for malaria.

Background

Apac was found to have the highest number of mosquito bites in the world, standing at 1,564 bites, according to the Etymological Infective Rate (EIR) conducted in 2004.

This means an individual living in Apac suffers about five mosquito bites every night, according to Dr Myers Lugemwa, the deputy manager, Malaria Control Programme at the Ministry of Health.

