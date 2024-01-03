Apac man arrested over killing wife’s lover

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife’s lover in Apac District.

The suspect under custody at Apac Central Police Station (CPS) allegedly committed the said crime after suspecting the deceased, only identified as Ambrose, to be in love with his newly eloped woman.

The suspect, who is a resident of Aminteng East Cell in Aminteng Ward, Agulu Division in Apac Municipality, allegedly assaulted the deceased on January 1, 2024 and left him in critical condition.

He was rushed to Apac Hospital for treatment but died on Tuesday, authorities told Monitor.

Police said the deceased, who was in his 20s, and a resident of Inomo Sub-county in Kwania District, had gone to Apac Town to visit his lover. The woman had told him that she was living at her relative’s home.

Apac District Police Commander (DPC) Rogers Kapere confirmed the incident. He said the suspect is in their custody, adding that “investigations into the matter have already commenced.”

“Actually, I am the one who sent the 99 to rescue him (deceased) after receiving a report that somebody is badly beaten, and we need to rescue. I sent my team and brought the man up to the hospital but unfortunately, he died,” he said on the phone on Wednesday.