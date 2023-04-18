Apac man fined one cow for stealing a puppy

A 38-year-old man, a resident of Along “A’ Village, Chegere sub-county in Apac District has been made to return a puppy that he had allegedly stolen with one cow as a fine.

Tonny Odic allegedly stole a puppy from his neighbour’s home last week and sold it to a friend in the neighbouring village at Shs5,000.

Mr Luzino Omara, the area chairman said that the suspect confessed to stealing the puppy upon his arrest.

“When his neighbour asked him about the puppy, he denied stealing it but when we grilled him, he confessed to stealing it and accepted to pay one cow to the owner as a fine,” he said.

Mr Steven Okello Acai, a resident, said that Odic was made to pay an allowance to everybody that attended the village court, which can sum up to more than Shs 300,000.

Mr George Ogwal, another resident, said that Odic was fined heavily because thieves have in the recent past been disturbing the home of the owner of the stolen puppy.

“Thieves have stolen a goat, a pig and chicken from that home. So, the fine was as a punishment and also a warning to other people who want to steal from others,” he said.

When contacted for a comment, Odic said that he has no complaint about the matter because he was not forced to pay.

“It is true that I took the puppy. So, for the sake of peaceful coexistence within the community, I agreed to pay him. I don’t have any problem,” he said.

Mr Michael Bunga, the local leader from the neighbouring village who also attended the LC1 court that fined Odic, said the punishment was too small as compared to the value of a dog.

“A dog is a very important security guard when well trained,” he said.