Apac on high alert after confirming two cases of Mpox

Apac is on high alert after confirming two cases of the Mpox disease in the district, authorities have said.

Of the cases so far registered, one is a female adult and resident of Abutaber Village in Chegere Sub-county and another is a resident of Apac Municipality.

One of the victims was living in Rubaga Division in Kampala before she returned to her home village four days ago.

Ms Josephine Okol, the Apac District Surveillance Focal Point Person says that the patient and some contacts have been evacuated to the isolation centre at Apac Hospital.

“The victim was staying at home with her relatives and so far, we have six contacts who we are isolating under close monitoring and the search for other contacts is ongoing”, she told journalists on Tuesday.

Dr Daniel James Odongo, Apac District Health Officer, DHO says that the district is fully prepared to contain the disease.

“We have reactivated the taskforce, and our rapid response team is always on a high alert to respond to any suspected case, our health workers at all levels have been trained to handle Mpox and we are educating the community on the prevention measures”, he said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Apac Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Andrew Onyuk called for vigilance from the community in order to tame the Mpox disease spread.

“People should observe the SOPs of Covid 19 and report to the health workers at HCIII, in case they show signs and symptoms similar to that of chickenpox”, he added.