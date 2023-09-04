Apac residents call for pro-poor land law 

Residents of Apac District have blamed the increasing land wrangles in the area on the country’s laws, which they said are weak.

The residents raised the concerns during a community dialogue organised by the Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development as part of the activities to mark the seventh National Land Awareness Week.

Mr Patrick Enyum, a resident of Ibule Sub-county, said the process of registering customary land is very expensive.

“I wanted to register but I realised I needed Shs2.5 million and the process takes more than two years,” he said.

Mr Enyum added:“Getting a customary land title does not favour the poor, it is for the rich. In a review, the government should make it easier for us to afford.”

Ms Nancy Acio, a resident of Tetegu Village in Akokoro Sub-county, said she has been battling a court case for the last 13 years, but even after winning the case, she has not got justice.

“Instead the land grabbers now want to kill me over my land. I started from LC1, LC2 and LC3 courts, and I won all of them. They refused to vacate my land. I went to Apac Grade I Magistrate’s Court, the judgement was in my favour. I went to Lira High Court again, I won the case. It is now two years but the grabbers are still on my land,” she said.

She said six households are supposed to be evicted, but the occupants have refused to vacate and have allegedly threatened to kill her.

Mr Felix Ogwal, another resident, said he had a land conflict that went up to court, judgment was made and he was ordered to pay some money.

“I have made payments, and I have the receipt, but still the land grabber is still encroaching on my land. We need the government to review the laws that must favour the poor,” Mr Ogwal said.

Mr Abdallah Hassan Byantalo, a lands officer at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, advised the residents to first explore other alternative dispute resolution mechanisms before going to courts of law.

He added that up to 80 percent of the land is still held under customary tenure, which is difficult to prove ownership.