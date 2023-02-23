Apac school temporarily closed as wind blows off class roof

More than 600 pupils of Amun Primary School, Apoi Sub-county in Apac District have been sent back home after a strong wind blew off part of the school roof on Monday.

The disaster left one classroom block and the office of the head teacher in ruins.

Mr Denis Nengo, a parent, said that children were sent home on Monday. He said those who went to school on Tuesday and Wednesday were also sent back home.

“I returned from the garden and found my children at home and when I asked them they said the deputy head teacher told them to come home and return on Friday with their parents,” he told this publication on Wednesday.

Mr Thomas Oloro, the head teacher, confirmed that learners were sent home to give them time to reorganise and rectify the problem caused by the disaster.

“I closed the school immediately after the incident for fear of electric shock because our line that connects the building is exactly where the iron sheets landed,” he said.

Mr Patrick Opyene, the school Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) chairperson, said the stakeholders’ meeting is scheduled for Friday to forge a way forward following the disaster.

“In that meeting we are expecting to come up with measures of putting back the roof which has been blown off by the wind,” he said.

The Apac District Education Officer, Mr Bosco Elyak, said there was no need of closing the school.

“I will be attending the meeting scheduled for Friday, and I will make sure that the school is reopened immediately so that normal lessons can resume,” he said.