Apala Sub-county gets its first homegrown doctor

A daughter of a primary teacher became the first-ever doctor from Apala Sub-county, Alebtong District, after she graduated from Makerere University last month.

Dr Kevin Sunday Ayoo, 25, was awarded a Bachelor Degree in Medicine and Bachelor’s degree in surgery upon successful completion of a six-year professional programme on February 13.

Currently, she is working as a pre-internship doctor at Goli Health Centre IV in Nebbi District.

After completing the pre-internship field study, she wants to return to Apala Sub-county, where more than 22,900 people are served by a clinical officer.

Residents of her home are, Acengryeny Village in Olaoilongo Parish, have to trek several hours to Lira Regional Referral Hospital for specialised medical treatment.

Dr Ayoo was born on Sunday, February 28, 1998.

Her father, Mr Bernard Acire, is a head teacher at Okwaloamara Primary School, Ogur Sub-county in Lira District, while her mother, Ms Florence Apio, is a councillor representing Olaoilongo Parish.

Her struggles

Her education journey started in 2005 at Ngetta Girls’ Primary School in present-day Lira City.

“I started from primary two because my father, being a primary school teacher back then, had always taught me at home,” she said.

In 2010, she scored Aggregate 11 in the Primary Leaving Examinations

She then proceeded to St Mary’s Girls’ College Aboke, Kole District (between 2011 and 2014), where she scored Aggregate 9 in 8 subjects in the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE).

Being the best in the entire northern Uganda in UCE in 2014, Gombe Secondary School, Butambala District, then offered her a full bursary in A-Level from 2015 to 2016. At A- Level, she pursued a combination of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Sub math.

She scored 17 points in the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).

“I was then admitted on government sponsorship to study at Makerere University. So, on August 13, 2017, I entered the gate of the mighty historical university to pursue a Bachelors degree of Medicine and Surgery,” Dr Ayoo said.

She added: “I must say my journey of education has been so miraculous. In 2014, I almost did not sit UCE because of fees challenges. My father was facing a really tough time at that moment, which left him unable to pay my school fees. By the grace of God, he was able to get a loan to clear my fees and I went back to school only three weeks before the start of the UCE exams.”