Apologize or leave Uganda, Gen Muhoozi tells US ambassador in escalating row

Uganda’s first son and miliary chief Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has told America’s ambassador William Popp to apologize to veteran President Museveni or depart the East African nation, escalating diplomatic tensions between the countries.

In an earlier post on X, Gen Muhoozi cited “disrespecting our beloved and celebrated president and undermining the constitution of Uganda” as reason behind the move.

“If this current US ambassador does not apologize to mzee (Museveni) personally by Monday morning (9.00am) for his undiplomatic behavior in our country, we will demand he leaves Uganda,” he said on Friday.

In a barrage of posts, the first son appeared to suggest that the US has recently been aiming against the 38-year ruling government, which shot to power in 1986.

“We have no problem with the USA. As I have said many times, it is a country we love and admire. But lately we have a lot of evidence that they have been working against the NRM government,” Gen Muhoozi explained.

"If ANYBODY is STUPID enough to attack us here in our country, I can only promise them hell, destruction and defeat!! Afghanistan would look like a nice picnic compared to our resistance. Our fathers showed us the way, sacrifice is better than slavery," he added.

By press time, the US was yet to respond to Gen Muhoozi’s controversial posts coming barely a week after the US sanctioned four officers in Uganda’s armed forces.

On October 2, the US Department of State said it was “taking action against police officials Bob Kagarura, Alex Mwine, Elly Womanya and Hamdani Twesigye due to their involvement in gross violations of human rights.”

The US had previously designated several high-profile Ugandan officials, including former deputy military chief Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, parliament speaker Anita Among and minister Amos Lugoloobi- along with their families.

The Department indicated that Elwelu was sanctioned over "extrajudicial killings committed by members of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF)" while the rest were targeted due to alleged corruption.