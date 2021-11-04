Appeal Court gives ex-PPDA officer reprieve

By  BETTY NDAGIRE

What you need to know:

  • The offence of murder was, therefore also not proved to the required standard against the appellant.

The Court of Appeal has quashed a murder conviction and 23-year jail sentence the High Court slapped on Diana Nabbengo Luutu over the killing of her husband Hannington Musasizi Asiimwe.

