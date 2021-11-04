Appeal Court gives ex-PPDA officer reprieve

The Court of Appeal has quashed a murder conviction and 23-year jail sentence the High Court slapped on Diana Nabbengo Luutu over the killing of her husband Hannington Musasizi Asiimwe.

In April 2020, then High Court judge Jane Frances Abodo convicted Nabbengo, a former procurement officer at Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets, upon court finding her guilty of stabbing Mr Asiimwe on August 24, 2016 at their home in Kazo-Lugoba Zone Kawempe, a Kampala suburb.

It was alleged that Nabbengo’s action was triggered by suspicion that her husband was having an extra-marital affair with their 14-year-old maid.

Nabbengo appealed both the conviction and sentence on grounds that the trial judge — who is now the Director of Public Prosecutions — erred in law to ruling that she was an active participant in commission of the said offence.

A panel of three judges, led by Justice Fredrick Egonda Ntende, ruled that on the fateful day Asiimwe was stabbed, office footage at PPDA Tower (UDEL Building) showed that Nabbego arrived in office at 7:58am. She left the office briefly for lunch at 1:42pm, and returned at 2:04pm. Those 22 minutes were deemed not enough for her to have gone to Kawempe, murdered her husband and then returned to work. Other judges on the panel included Catherine Bamugemereire and Christopher Madrama.

“It was not possible for the appellant to do the things their maid, Annet Katushaba, 14, stated that she had done at the time between 3pm and 4pm, on August 24, 2016.

“By this time, the appellant was in her office at PPDA Tower. The report was made to the CID and by the police and also admitted the evidence,” the appeal verdict reads in part.

The panel also noted that it is still on record that the appellant called for help when she returned home and took the husband to hospital. The judges questioned evidence from one of prosecution’s witnesses — a relative of the deceased — who alleged that the deceased in his dying declaration alleged that his wife should not take his vehicle which was at police.

The panel also found it odd for the trial judge not to consider evidence in the digital forensics report that showed how the appellant spent her time at work. This was submitted by a defence witness, Mr Nickson Ogwang, against the inconsistencies in the evidence of prosecution in circumstances where nobody saw the appellant commit the offence.

The offence of murder was, therefore also not proved to the required standard against the appellant.