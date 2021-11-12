Appeal Court upholds 25-year jail term for Mukono witchdoctor

Court ruled over the witchdoctor convicted for murder of a six-year-old boy. PHOTO/FILE

By  Juliet Kigongo

  • On July 16, 2009, six-year-old Emmanuel Kironde disappeared from his home and was found lying in a pool of blood near his grandmother's home, prosecution states.

The Court of Appeal has ordered a witchdoctor to serve the 25-year jail term for murder of a six-year-old in Namwezi Village, Mbiko Sub-county in Buikwe District.

