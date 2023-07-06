Appointment of more judges will address backlog – ULS

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has welcomed a move by government to increase the number of judges from 83 to 151 in attempt to improve dispensation of justice in the sector currently grappling with high case backlog.

The ULS president Bernard Oundo, told this publication he was optimistic that the move is a positive step in addressing delayed justice.

Parliament on Wednesday voted to allow the Justice Minister Norbert Mao to increase the number of High Court judges from the current 83 to 151. This followed the approval of a motion seeking to increase the number of judges during the plenary sitting of July 4, 2023 chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

According to Mao, with the rise in criminality and civil disputes, there is need to have an expanded High Court. “…[there is] increase in population and crime rate leading to high demand for judiciary services and court use; acute case backlog, since the High Court has unlimited original jurisdiction in all matters and such appellate and other jurisdiction as may be conferred on it by the Constitution or the Judicature Act,” he said.

Mao further explained that Commercial disputes overflowing in courts, stalling the economy and jeopardising the ease of doing business indices in Uganda.

“Over Shs8 trillion is held up in court because of disputes; we need to unclog the court system to ensure this money flows into the economy,” he said.

“We welcome the approval of the appointment of judges at the High Court to help deal with the backlog and increase access to justice,” he stated, referring to the Judiciary annual report of August 2022 that places the case backlog pending disposal at Uganda's High Court at 31,657 cases, and the overall case backlog of all courts in Uganda amounting to 50,592 cases.

On Tuesday, MPs unanimously supported the motion, with Mr Abdallah Kiwanuka (NUP, Mukono County North), asking government to bring an amendment to the Judicature Act to increase the financial jurisdiction of magistrate courts, currently limited to matters of Shs50 million value, which he said overburdens the High Court with small claims.

“Even a plot of land which costs Shs55 million has to go to the High Court; there is need to amend the law to increase the monetary value of the matters handled by magistrates courts,” he said.

Deputy Attorney General, Jackson Kafuuzi said the increase in the number of judges is necessary and should follow the recent enactment of the Administration of the Judiciary Act.

“Recently, Parliament passed the Administration of the Judiciary Act which increased allocation to the Judiciary, and this means you need value for money; to achieve value for money, we need to have enough members on the Bench,” he said.

Usuk County MP, Bosco Okiror said with the support to the Judiciary, comes responsibility and speedy dispensation of justice.



“Most of the criminal matters are handled by court though sessions. With the passing of this motion, it is only fair that criminal cases are handled in the same way civil cases are handled, you find someone spending five years on remand for a case in which, if convicted, he would spend four years in prison,” he said.