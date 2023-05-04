Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha urges schools to prioritise local languages

The Mbarara Catholic Arch Diocese Archbishop His Grace Rev Fr Lambert Bainomugisha has challenged schools to nurture students in local languages and stop penalizing students for speaking the local languages as such languages increase identity and proficiency.

The Prelate said schools need to teach students their mother languages to identify with their heritage.

“How I wish every school taught its native language to its students. Previously, we were beaten for speaking our mother tongue, but now when I go in public and fail to speak it, people laugh at me for doing so. All these schools nurture children in their mother language, and let them learn Runyakole, Luganda, Kiswahili, and all other languages; this will enable them to identify their heritage and increase proficiency.” He said.

He spoke this while presiding over a function to consecrate the Ntungamo High School chapel at the school in Ntungamo town on Wednesday. The school is owned by the renowned evangelist priest Rev Fr John Baptist Bashobora.

The archbishop also confirmed 81 students from the school and the neighboring primary school, Little Angels.

Intellectuals in the country highly criticized local language training in primary schools in 2007. However, with time many schools in the countryside have even started teaching local languages as examinable subjects even at advanced levels.

The Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr Geoffrey Mucunguzi supported the Archbishop stating that the government needs to listen and implement such demands as they are in the interest of the country's heritage.

“I think this is what we should listen to and as a government implement such great ideas. I think this promotes the country's cultural and educational heritage. You have taught us key lessons that I hope as a government we should implement," Mr Mucunguzi said.

Archbishop Bainomugisha challenges students, teachers, and community members to examine the discipline in its entirety, ignoring its broader context. This undermines the nation's reputation.

“Discipline is much broader than its connotative definition. You go on the street and see how people are driving cars, Boda bodas, in banks, how people are impatient, how they talk to others, six people riding on one motorcycle, without a helmet, in church no one is patient to wait for service without looking at the phone, they are taking photos, recording voices, phone etiquette, and addiction is broader, there is no self-restraint in our people.” He said.

He challenged the students to follow the four pillars of faith, skills, hardwork, and discipline as anchors of their lives, rather than settling for an empty life.