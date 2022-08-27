Archbishop Bainomugisha ordains 14 priests

The Archbishop of Mbarara Lambert Bainomugisha on Saturday ordained 14 priests and 12 deacons at Our lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral, Nyamitanga.

The ordained priests were posted in different parishes in the Archdiocese of Mbarara.

They include; Rev Fr Patrick Tumukunde, Rev Fr Leonidas Muhereza, Rev Fr Lawrence Aine, Rev Fr Levius Muhwezi Rugambwa, Rev Fr Frank Mukundane, Rev Fr Chrispus Amumpaire, Rev Fr Evaristo Ariyo, Rev Fr Edmond Mugumya, Rev Fr Julius Ceasar Kamukama, Rev Fr Julius Muhwezi, Rev Fr Ronnie R. Manzi, Rev Fr Wilbroad Barigye, Rev Fr Alex Twesigye, and Rev Fr Andrew Ayebazibwe.

Archbishop Bainomugisha asked the Christians to pray for and support them in their new journey of preaching the Gospel of God.

“I want to appreciate whoever supported our new priests to enable them to achieve God’s calling to serve His people. We have so many parishes that have one priest and that is where we are going to send them to work,” he said.

Archbishop Bainomugisha asked Christians to keep supporting the church to train more priests to ensure that all parishes in the diocese are served equally.

“We have people who always support us. Like 10 out of the 14 ordained priests were supported by Rev Fr John Baptist Bashobora, which is a very big support and we need more support from Christians,” he said.

The president of the laity of Uganda under the Catholic Church Mr Gervase Ndyanabo said the newly ordained priests showed a lot of courage and love to serve God by accepting the vocation of priesthood.

“We thank you for accepting to be priests to serve God and we as well appreciate the efforts of your parents and whoever supported you during the course of your training as priests,” he said.

Mr Ndyanabo asked Christians to take good care of the ordained priests to ensure that they love their new vocation and serve the people of God.

“The happiness people have expressed today shows how Catholics supported you (priests) and now we should pray for you to ensure that you serve us better,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, who was the guest of honour at the function challenged the newly ordained priests to use their platform to elevate Christians from poverty.