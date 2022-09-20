Archbishop Bainomugisha urges students to prepare for their future

Mbarara Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha has asked students to work hard and plan for their future if they are to leave a mark behind them.

While confirming 273 students into the Catholic faith at St Kagwa High School in Bushenyi District on Sunday, Archbishop Bainomugisha said there is need for people to be selfless if the country is to develop and give a bright future to the coming generations.

“You reap what you sow, but also, you are currently reaping where you didn’t sow because your parents are paying school fees for you. You must have a long term plan [through] which you must not be a direct beneficiary but other people can benefit from your effort,” Archbishop Bainomugisha said.

He added: “Parents, and even church ministers, should take up the role of helping these young boys and girls because the future is rotating around them.”

Archbishop Bainomugisha asked the newly confirmed students to keep the faith and stay strong to receive the salvation of Jesus Christ.

“You are now confirmed and this is one of the requirements in the Catholic faith. You must go all through and carry on that faith because there is salvation that you can’t find elsewhere but in Jesus Christ,” he said.

The head teacher of St Kagwa High School, Mr Peak Kamugisha, said the school is currently doing well because of the foundation left by its predecessors, which should be a very good learning tool for the students.

“We are doing well, especially in areas of academic and sports and other disciplines because the past regimes worked hard to make the place look what it is like today,” he said.

Mr Richard Wavamuno Tumusiime, a former head teacher of the school, said the first time he was posted to the school in 2006, he never liked it but what he found there kept him at the institution for 13 years.