Archbishop Bakyenga did not pride in personal skills – Museveni 

Hundreds of mourners on Sunday thronged Nyamitanga hill to witness the sendoff of Mbarara’s longest serving Archbishop Paul Kamuza Bakyenga.

Archbishop Paul Bakyenga, 79, died on Tuesday at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala where he had gone for his routine medical checkup.

President Museveni who was represented by Vice President Jessica Alupo as the chief mourner, described the prelate as a person who lived by example through his works as a church leader.

“I received the news of the demise of Archbishop Paul Bakyenga with sadness. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Church, condolences to the archdiocese of Mbarara Nyamitanga and all the communities that benefited from the services and his leadership,” he said.

Mr Museveni described Bakyenga as a person who lived a life of hard work that proved to many people the virtue of living by example through starting schools and other humanitarian projects.

“Today the nation and the Catholic Church celebrate the life of a leader who did not pride in his personal skills but clung to God for guidance. We appreciate the good work that he has done in being part of the cause of developing the nation by bringing services closer to the people,” he said.

Mr Museveni said the late Bakyenga died at a time when the nation needed his counsel most, especially on challenging matters of Christianity.

“He lived a worthwhile life of service to his nation and service in the kingdom of God through the lives that have been transformed under his spiritual call,” he said.

Vice President Jessica Alupo and her husband lay a wreath on the casket of Archbishop Paul Bakyenga at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral Nyamitanga on July 23, 2023.PHOTO/FELIX AINEBYOONA



Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa asked Christians to always show love and care to the one they cherish while they’re still alive.

“We have a problem of celebrating the dead and hating the living ones. You hate a person when he is alive but when he dies, you cry for him. For the Archbishop Bakyenga he lived an eternal peace when he was still alive,” he said.

Mr Tayebwa asked Ugandans to emulate the example of the late prelate because he demonstrated love and care for everybody.

“Some of us when we die are prayed to, to rest in eternal peace because we live a life of hatred and bad heart. Let us do well when we are still alive,” he said.

The Archbishop of Mbarara, Lambert Bainomugisha, said the deceased cleric served God with humility and love for human kind.

“He was a person of exceptional talents and yet exceptional humility, a remarkable pastor and a shepherd of God’s people who has tirelessly served God’s people with tremendous zeal and dedication,” he said.