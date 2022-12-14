Archbishop calls for restoration of security

Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere has decried high levels of insecurity in the country, calling for government interventions.

“It is unfortunate that insecurity is cropping up these days. We also get surprised that things are happening this way. We pray that our government and security [organs] will be able to handle this and put order back because it is a very big concern to everybody,” Archbishop Ssemogerere said yesterday while delivering the Christmas and New Year message at his residence in Kampala.

He made the remarks against the backdrop of rising crime in the country, mostly involving attacks on police stations. In some of the attacks, the criminals have killed police officers and made off with their guns , which he said they later use to attack locals.

“I hope that the government will come out, hopefully the President and others [authorities] who should tell us what is happening so that people can be able to live peacefully and get rid of the unnecessary anxiety. But, it is a cause for worry for all of us because this has happened in the past and we would not want it again to happen in Uganda,” he said.

Police last month said many of the attacked stations had weak defences and manpower shortage. For this reason, more than 120 police posts, especially in the central region, were closed as police management continues to implement the sub-county policing model, which aims to strengthen security.

With the country also continuing to face different challenges including the Ebola outbreak, arrests of Opposition supporters by state security agencies and increased commodity prices, Archbishop Ssemogerere urged Ugandans to continue being prayerful, strong and hopeful that the current situation at hand will eventually improve. In the same light, the Archbishop urged Ugandans to continue adhering to the Ministry of Health’s guidelines so as to limit the cases of the Ebola virus.

For leaders in the country, the Archbishop urged them to work together for the sake of peace.

“I call upon all peace-loving Ugandans, all the leaders in this country, be it political, religious, cultural and local leaders to work for peace and promote unity,” he said.

Archbishop Ssemogerere added: “Let us support all those who provide humanitarian aid to the needy, especially the refugees, children, the sick and the aged. Let us be a source of light and support for all those who believe in and strive to promote dialogue. In celebrating the joy and peace of Christmas, let us remember to comfort the victims of violence against women, which has recently increased in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The archbishop advised the youth to embrace whatever opportunities that are available to them to enable them earn a living. He added that continuos undermining of jobs by the youth would leave them in perpetual unemployment.