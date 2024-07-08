Archbishop cautions parents on children’s social media use

Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere has advised parents to raise children holistically and instill in them the virtue of remaining pure in a polarised world dominated by technology.

Archbishop Ssemogerere said technology has negatively influenced children and parents should devote more time to teaching them the advantages and disadvantages associated with social media and the Internet.

“We must guide our children and instill in them the practice of maintaining purity, especially as temptations come their way,” he said.

He made the remarks during the closing of the week-long Uganda Catholic Charismatic Renewal (CCR) golden jubilee celebrations at Namugongo Martyrs Shrine in Wakiso District at the weekend.

The prelate said while virginity was previously valued, it is now seen as shameful, adding that girls who maintain their virginity are mocked and labeled as foolish.

“They will mock a young girl and laugh at her, saying she is foolish [because] at the age of 15 she has not met anybody,” Bishop Ssemogerere said.

He added: “Let us advise and teach our children; both girls and boys to uphold purity because it is what the Lord wants us to do.”

Of late, social media has become a hub of immorality as some individuals share inappropriate content.

However, some people are using the platforms to create opportunities, such as jobs, and establishing markets for goods and services among others.

CCR is “an Ecclesial movement of spiritual renewal and transformation in the Catholic Church that emphasizes the need for each one to make a personal commitment to Christ as Lord and Saviour and to be empowered by the Holy Spirit for the glory of God the Father”.

It was introduced in 1973 by Fr Roger LaBonte of the Missionaries of Africa (White Fathers) in Mbarara. In the same year, Fr Joseph Kamya of Missionaries of Africa (White Fathers) started prayer groups in Masaka.

The CCR 50-year celebrations commenced on June 30 with different activities ranging from praise and worship, healing and deliverance, counseling sessions, and Mass, which was led by Bishop Ssemogerere.

The celebrations attracted thousands of Christians from Uganda and other countries

Bishop Ssemogerere said the movement has revived the church and impacted the entire nation by changing the behaviour of Christians.

He said the movement has helped many people to develop a closer relationship with God.

Monsignor (Msgr) John Baptist Kauta, the Secretary-General of the Episcopal Conference, said: “This is a new way to worship, and it is the new way through which we can spread the gospel. It has been the way of the church right from the beginning, Christ promised us that the spirit will be with us.”