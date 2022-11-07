Archbishop condemns resurgence of abductions

Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere has condemned renewed abductions of mainly Opposition supporters by State security agencies in contravention of President Museveni’s order, as Commander-in-chief, that they stop.

The Archbishop made the remarks while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Kampala Archdiocesan Pastoral Council meeting in Kisubi neighbourhood, Entebbe Road, on Friday.

“Every Ugandan should be able to enjoy [themselves in this country]. President Museveni has [previously] expressed himself angrily towards the security harassing people. Now, who is that one kidnapping when the President himself has said that every Ugandan deserves peace and happiness?” the Archbishop said.

He advised the media to continue exposing the perpetrators of the crime so that justice is accorded to victims.

In September, the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party alleged that security forces have been abducting its supporters and torturing them.

The party president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has continued to use his social media platforms to write and post about the detentions.

Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of Information and National Guidance, was unreachable for comment on the matter yesterday.

However, in September, Dr Baryomunsi said police do not abduct people, rather, they arrest criminals irrespective of political affiliations.

He advised NUP to report to police if their people are missing so that the police can investigate their whereabouts. He added that the party was using criminals for their political gain.

The Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, told Daily Monitor he could not respond to the issue of abductions based on “hypothesis”.

Cases of abductions started during the January 14, 2021 presidential elections with operatives mainly targeting supporters of Mr Kyagulanyi who was then contesting to become president of the country.

In February 2021, President Museveni, in a televised interview, said the people who had been reportedly kidnapped were indeed in the custody of security agencies. He then ordered that the list of those arrested be drawn and their names made public.

On Ebola, Archbishop Ssemogerere said it was sad that the country had again been reduced to its knees to battle another virus just after coming out of the Covid-19 season in the last two years.

“It is very unfortunate that immediately after suffering heavily and having so many trials of Covid-19. We were hoping again to settle, resume work and enjoy ourselves, now, Ebola has come,” he said.

“I pray that we remain attentive, be mindful of our own lives, and observe the directives issued by the Health ministry.”