Archbishop Emeritus Kiwanuka laid to rest

The former Archbishop of Tororo Archdiocese has been laid to rest at Uganda Martyrs Cathedral Nyangole in Tororo District.

According to medical reports, Archbishop Emeritus Denis Lote Kiwanuka April 24 succumbed to multiple organ failure as a result of chronic airways obstruction diseases- at St Francis Hospital Nsambya, Kampala.

‘’The late will be missed because he was passionate about religious harmony among various denominations in Uganda as well as his invisible courage in being an ardent supporter of the country's national dialogue’’ President Museveni eulogized the prelate in a message read by the Tororo County North Member of Parliament, Geoffrey Ekanya.

Mr Museveni who pledged Shs20million to support in burial arrangements also hailed the 84-year-old for being honest and a champion of human rights, rule of law, cultural development and unity of Ugandans.

Meanwhile, Gulu Archbishop John Baptist Odama represented the chairperson of the Uganda Episcopal Conference at the burial and said the demise of the late Archbishop has left a vacuum in the Catholic Church.

"Even if his demise was expected, Bishop Lote's demise was a shock. He was a man who inspired selfless love and sacrificed for his people in a humble and quiet way," he said.