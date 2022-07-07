Archbishop Kaziimba asks govt to fulfill pledge to enhance art teachers’ salary

The Archbishop of Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has asked government to consider and fulfill its commitment to enhance the salary of teachers of arts who suspended their industrial action this week after meeting President Museveni who promised to address their grievances.

"Today many people have learnt that when they strike it's when their issues are resolved, and I am happy that President Museveni met art teachers to call off the strike. My prayer to government is to consider fulfilling its pledge to increase their salaries," he said.

Archbishop Kaziimba advised that those intending to strike should consider using dialogue as solution.

On Monday the leadership of Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU) suspended their industrial action after meeting President Museveni at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala.

Archbishop made the remarks on Thursday while preaching to Christians of Nyantungo archdeaconry in Kyenjojo District during his pastoral visit to Ruwenzori diocese which will end on Saturday evening.

Archbishop Kaziimba also directed churches in the diocese to start income generating activities that would support them (churches).

"I am happy to see that Nyantungo archdeaconry has started many income generating projects. I want every church to have income generating activities to be able to raise money. Personally I love those activities," he added.

Kaziimba on Thursday morning started his five day pastoral visit to the two dioceses of Ruwenzori and East Ruwenzori where he will preside over different church functions, including holding church services in the dioceses.

Dr Kaziimba’s visit is the first of its kind since 2020 when he assumed office of archbishop.

Bishop Rt Rev Reuben Kisembo of Ruwenzori diocese said all was set to host the Archbishop from Thursday up to Saturday evening before he proceeds to East Ruwenzori diocese where he will also spend two days.

“As Christians of Ruwenzori we are happy to welcome the archbishop in our diocese and we are more than ready to host him for the first time in the history of our diocese.He was supposed to come for a pastoral visit in 2020 but his trip was cancelled due to Covid-19,” he said.























