Archbishop Kaziimba calls for peace ahead of Uganda’s 2026 elections

Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has called on Ugandans to uphold peace, justice, and unity as the nation approaches the 2026 general elections.

Speaking on Friday during the 26th graduation ceremony at Uganda Christian University (UCU) Mukono, Dr. Kaziimba, who also serves as the university’s Chancellor, urged graduates to become ambassadors of peace in both word and action.

“The true peace goes beyond the absence of conflict; it is the active presence of justice, respect, and love for one another,” he said, addressing 568 graduates, including 320 men and 248 women, who received master’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, and diplomas across various disciplines.

Dr Kaziimba highlighted the upcoming election season as a critical moment for reflection and civic responsibility.

“This moment calls for reflection, prayer, and a renewed commitment to peace. The future of our nation depends not only on who leads but on how we, as citizens, choose to live together in peace,” he said.

He encouraged graduates to let their words heal rather than wound and their actions unite rather than divide.

“In our conversations, in churches and in our communities, let us embody peace,” he added.

Prof Aaron Mushengyezi, vice chancellor of UCU, urged graduates to be problem solvers, not spectators, and to lead with wisdom, integrity, and compassion.

“You have received a complete education and been formed in character, grounded in your faith and equipped with the knowledge and skills you need to serve. Your faith should continue to be the guiding light in your choices in a world that often challenges your core values,” he said.

Prof Alfred Olwa called on graduates to embrace lifelong learning and moral leadership. “In a world marked by moral compromise, corruption, and indifference, may you shine as examples of integrity, compassion, and servant leadership whenever God places you,” he said.

The chief guest, Dr Felix Theonugraha, president of Western Theological Seminary, encouraged graduates to embrace the opportunities of a rapidly connected and technologically advanced world while being mindful of its challenges.