Archbishop Kaziimba calls for women empowerment to tackle GBV 

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has stressed the need to strengthen the economic muscle of women and girls, to reduce their vulnerability to Gender-Based Violence.

“We affirm the biblical truth that all individuals were created in the image and likeness of God and God also gave each one of us unique talents and abilities. Therefore, it is imperative to remove barriers that limit women and girls from accessing equal opportunities and fulfil their God-given purpose,” Rev Kaziimba said.

Rev Kaziimba made the remarks on Friday while presiding over the church’s International Women's Day celebrations held at Kumi Diocese.

He revealed that the Church of Uganda, under the Directorate of Household and Community Transformation through the Interfaith Action for Gender Justice and Women Economic Empowerment project has continued to invest in women by supporting initiatives that promote economic empowerment.

“The church is committed to continue investing and supporting initiatives that promote economic empowerment, with women and girls at the forefront,” he said.

Some of the initiatives that he highlighted include investing in efforts to end violence against women and girls, supporting victims of Gender Based Violence through the provision of counselling services and strengthening boy child programs in churches so that they are groomed into responsible men.

Rev Kaziimba also noted that the church would build the capacity of women and girls in order for them to participate in income-generating activities and business, and participate in planning and family decision-making processes for a better society.