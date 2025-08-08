Archbishop Kaziimba condemns appointment of lesbian Welsh church leader

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has sharply criticised the appointment of Cherry Vann, the newly elected Archbishop of Wales, who openly identifies as a lesbian.

Speaking on August 7 at St Paul’s Namirembe Cathedral during a service to pray for the late Rodah Kalema, Archbishop Kaziimba said: “We were all shocked by the appointment of Archbishop Cherry Vann, who is a lesbian; such decisions in the church make many people, including us, wonder what really happened to the word and true values of God.”

He urged a return to scripture and repentance: “This is the real time for the world to repent before God. We all need to outrightly follow the original God’s right path, to follow what the scriptures say, and to live the holy life as we administer the work of God for the better future of Christianity.”

Archbishop Kaziimba also challenged religious leaders “to maintain the Christian values and maintain a legacy of the word of God for the generation to come.”

Cherry Vann was announced as the new Archbishop of Wales on July 30, 2025. She is the first female leader of the Church in Wales and the first openly LGBTQ+ cleric to lead any of Britain’s Anglican churches. Ordained in 1994, she has served as Bishop of Monmouth since 2020. The Church in Wales separated from the Church of England in 1920.

In a statement, the Anglican Church of Nigeria’s Archbishop Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba also condemned Vann’s appointment, calling it “a grievous departure from the historic faith and moral teachings of the Anglican Communion.”

He expressed dissatisfaction with the Anglican family in Wales, saying they “intentionally choose to forsake the clear authority of Scriptures, succumbing instead to postmodern ideologies devoid of divine mandate.”

“Against this backdrop, we call upon all faithful believers to reject this unwholesome trend. We urge you to stand firm against the relentless pressures of revisionism and boldly uphold the eternal truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Do not be swayed by cultural currents that seek to redefine God's standards. Rather, ‘choose you this day whom you will serve’ (Joshua 24:15),” Archbishop Ndukuba said.

He added: “We assure you that the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) unequivocally condemns, rejects, and will not recognize the election of Cherry Vann as Archbishop of Wales. We stand resolute in our commitment to uphold the supreme authority of Scripture, the sanctity of our historic creeds, the mission of evangelism, and the call to holy Christian living. The Church of God is founded on the Rock, and ‘the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it’ (Matthew 16:18).”

He urged believers “to resist every attempt to compromise the faith, stand on the Lord's side, to love what God loves, hate what God hates, and not to lower, dilute, or disregard the unchanging standards of God's Word.”

The Church of Uganda broke away from the Church of England years ago over theological differences, particularly regarding same-sex unions and biblical authority. In April 2023, Archbishop Kaziimba announced Uganda no longer recognized the Archbishop of Canterbury as its leader.

African Anglican leaders, through groups like the Global Fellowship of Confessing Anglicans (GAFCON), have repeatedly condemned actions seen to undermine “Godly values.”

In April 2023, GAFCON delegates in Kigali, Rwanda, agreed not to recognize the Archbishop of Canterbury as an instrument of communion.