Archbishop Kaziimba files defence in Luweero bishop case

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has filed his defence in a case at the High Court in Luweero District.

A section of Anglicans sued the archbishop for revoking the consecration ceremony of the fourth bishop of Luweero. The ceremony was expected to take place in July.

In his defence, filed by Agaba Muhairwe & Co. Advocates, Archbishop Kaziimba said the case lacks merits and listed 14 grounds why court should dismiss it.

Archbishop Kaziimba denied all the grounds raised in the petition by the faithful, who, among others, accuse the House of Bishops of revoking the name of Rev Canon Godfrey Kasana as bishop-elect without being accorded a fair hearing.

Mr David Lule Mutyaba, a lead petitioner, said while the House of Bishops takes the final decision on the matter, it lacks the authority to try ecclesiastical related offences in line with the Canon law.

However, Archbishop Kaziimba argues that the House of Bishops acted within the law to revoke Rev Kasana’s election.

“The House of Bishops in exercise of their powers under Article 4(5) of the Provincial Constitution on June 28, revoked the election of Rev Can Godfrey Kasana. This was within their powers and Provincial Constitution, “reads in part the archbishop’s defence.

In their petition, 12 Christians say nullification of Rev Kasana’s election was illegal. They now want court to order the House of Bishops and the archbishop to rescind the decision and ensure Rev Kasana is consecrated the bishop of Luweero Diocese.

They also pray for a permanent injunction restraining the defendant (archbishop) together with the House of Bishops from electing another person for the position.

Status of the Diocese

Luweero Diocese is currently under a caretaker bishop, Retired Mukono Bishop Rt Rev James Ssebagala, who was appointed by the archbishop on July 14 for pastoral work.

The caretaker bishop will oversee the activities of the diocese for eight months as the Church prepares for the fourth bishop.

The position fell vacant on July 9 when then Bishop Eridard Nsubuga retired after clocking the mandatory retirement age of 65 years.