Archbishop Kaziimba hands over Itojo Archdeaconry to South Ankole Diocese

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu at the weekend handed over Itojo Archdeaconry to South Ankole Diocese, ending an impasse between the archdeaconry and Ankole Diocese.

Since 2012, Itojo Archdeaconry Christians have been protesting the decision to be under Ankole Diocese instead of South Ankole Diocese which they claimed to be nearer to them.

Itojo Archdeaconry is in Ntungamo District and several Christians argued that since they had received a diocese in Ntungamo District, there was no need of attaching them to Ankole Diocese in Mbarara City.

The Church of Uganda Provincial committee last month allowed Itojo Archdeaconry to join South Ankole Diocese.

Archbishop Kaziimba while at the handover and celebration of 10 years of the existence of South Ankole Diocese at St Matthew Cathedral in Ntungamo Town, asked Christians to remain united and support the activities of the Church.

“If it is marriage, 10 years would be aluminium or tin anniversary, meaning it’s resilient from rust. Ten is a blessed number, it’s written in the Bible 242 times, and it means everything is changing. It’s about the authority of God, recognises responsibility and completeness, a symbol of obedience and responsibility of God’s people towards him,” the prelate said.

Kaziimba added that South Ankole was becoming an exemplary diocese in the Province of the Church of Uganda with impactful socio-economic projects that amplify the gospel and people’s development.

“There are a lot of challenges in the past, but also a lot of achievements. I call on you to emphasise communication, coordination, cooperation, consultation, correcting each other, collecting resources and above all, Christ, if we are to remain with these key achievements,” said Kaziimba.

The South Ankole Bishop, Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe, said he has been able to transform the diocese through preaching and creation of economic projects with support from Christians.

For the last 10 years, Bishop Ahimbisibwe has been able to increase the number of archdeaconries from six to 10 and parishes from 40 to 61, built schools, health centres, and ensured proper water systems and agricultural projects.

At the same function, former Kajara County Member of Parliament Stephen Tashobya was reappointed the diocesan chancellor, and Joint Medical Stores (JMS) chief executive director Bildard Baguma was elected the new head of Laity.