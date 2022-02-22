Archbishop Kaziimba hands over Itojo Archdeaconry to South Ankole Diocese

Church of Uganda (CoU) Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba. PHOTO/FILE

By  Perez Rumanzi  &  Elly Katahinga

What you need to know:

  • Itojo Archdeaconry is in Ntungamo District and several Christians argued that since they had received a diocese in Ntungamo District, there was no need of attaching them to Ankole Diocese in Mbarara City.
  • The Church of Uganda Provincial committee last month allowed Itojo Archdeaconry to join South Ankole Diocese.

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu at the weekend handed over Itojo Archdeaconry to South Ankole Diocese, ending an impasse between the archdeaconry and Ankole Diocese.

