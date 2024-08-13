Archbishop Kaziimba rallies Ugandans against corruption

Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has urged church leaders and political figures to unite in combating corruption and opposing homosexuality.

He also called on the government to release individuals who were recently arrested during protests, particularly the youth in Kampala.

The archbishop made these remarks on Sunday during the consecration and installation of Rev Canon Jacob Ateirweho as the sixth Bishop of Bunyoro Kitara Diocese at St Peter’s Cathedral in Hoima City.

He succeeds Bishop Samuel Kahuma Abwooli, who retired at the age of 65. The ceremony was presided over by Archbishop Kaziimba alongside the House of Bishops.

“I call upon the government to engage in dialogue with stakeholders who are committed to fighting corruption,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

“Individuals detained for minor offences should also be allowed to return home, contribute positively, and support their families,” he added.

Archbishop Kaziimba highlighted the challenges faced by those held in prison on remand, questioning the practicality of detaining individuals who owe minor sums without providing them the opportunity to work and pay off their debts.

He advocated for the release of such individuals, emphasising that it would benefit the nation by allowing them to settle their obligations and contribute to society.

“Prisons are overcrowded with cases that should have been resolved long ago. We must collaborate to promote peace, unity, and national development,” he urged.

In a speech delivered by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, President Museveni acknowledged the role of bishops as catalysts for socio-economic transformation, beyond their spiritual duties.

“The role of the bishop is not only spiritual but also crucial in guiding us toward socio-economic growth and development,” the President said.

He praised the Church for launching various projects, such as savings and credit cooperatives (SACCOs), health facilities, and farms, which have significantly improved household incomes and reduced poverty.

President Museveni also commended the people of Hoima for their support of the NRM party, encouraging them to participate in government programmes aimed at prosperity and youth skilling.

“The NRM government is committed to working with the Church to guide Ugandans toward progress. I urge the believers and leaders of Bunyoro Kitara to collaborate with the bishop in fulfilling his God-given duties,” he said.

Bishop Ateirweho, in his inaugural address, pledged to secure titles for all church land to prevent encroachment.

He recognised the efforts of his predecessors in this regard and committed to expediting the titling process and ensuring clear boundary demarcation.

“This is crucial for mitigating the issue of church land grabbing. I will ensure that the remaining lands are titled and their boundaries marked,” he affirmed, calling on church leaders to collaborate in completing the land titling process.

The new bishop also announced his focus on environmental conservation, advocating for tree planting on church land as a sustainable income source.

He encouraged the Bunyoro Diocese community to engage in government-led income-generating programmes and cultivate crops like coffee, cocoa, and bananas, given the region’s fertile soils and favorable climate.

“We are blessed with fertile soils and abundant rainfall suitable for farming. I encourage households to cultivate crops such as coffee to enhance their income. We will collaborate with government initiatives aimed at improving household livelihoods,” Bishop Ateirweho said.

Gifts

During the event, President Museveni donated a car and Shs30 million to the new Bishop Ateirweho.