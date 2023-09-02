Archbishop Kaziimba seeks 3b for All Saints Church completion

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu is seeking Shs3billion to complete the interior of the new cathedral building at All Saints Church Nakasero in Kampala.

To raise the funds, the church has organized a fundraising event to take place on September 3 at All Saints Church Nakasero, during the 8am and 10am services.

“The main objective of the event is to raise Shs3billion that will be used for cladding slanting walls and the bell tower, slanting windows, offices on lower ground and other installations for functionality,” Archbishop Kaziimba explained.

The Sunday services will be led by the archbishop himself and parliament deputy speaker Thomas Tayebwa is expected to grace the occasion.

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu. PHOTO/SYLIVIA KATUSHABE

Construction of the visibly unique cathedral started in 2009 and the facility is designed to hold a congregation of over 5,000 people in a single service- and also allow for concurrent services in its four chapels.

Addressing journalists at his residence in Namirembe, Archbishop Kaziimba revealed that completion of all interior works and installations is anticipated by the end of 2023 while the exterior works to be completed in 2024.

"As we gear up to complete God's Sanctuary, I want to appeal to all God’s children, men and women of God, to come and join us in raising resources for the completion of the cathedral,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

Edson Besigomwe, the treasurer of All Saints Church said that about Shs50billion has already been spent on the cathedral so far.

Initially, the cathedral was planned to cost Shs26billion, but the cost has kept on increasing which Besigomwe attributed to increased prices of building materials and setback from Covid-19.

“This church is an iconic church not anywhere in the whole world because it is whole fully concrete built. It has no bricks at all… it is just metals. It’s like we are building a banker,” Besigomwe noted.

He added: "We are not using the common things and that is what has made it expensive."

Besigomwe urged Christians and well-wishers to continue giving generously to support the completion of God's house.