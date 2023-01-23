Archbishop lays out agenda for 8 new priests, 6 deacons

Hundreds of Christians thronged the Kasana-Luweero Diocese Cathedral in Luweero District at the weekend to witness the ordination of eight new priests and six deacons at the weekend.

Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere tasked the ordained priests and deacons to boost the church campaign against evil acts, including corruption, theft, murder, defilement and witchcraft, which, he said, are against God’s plan for human kind.

“You are the light of the world and the church will always run to you for answers to the different challenges. You are expected to lead the crusade against the evil acts,” Archbishop Ssemogerere told the ordained priests and deacons.

He added: “You have been called at a time when many people that orchestrate the evil acts believe they have the right to engage in them. These are among the many challenges that you will encounter as leaders. Be ready to pray and live to the highest calling as priests.”

He asked the people of Kasana-Luweero Diocese to be patient in prayer as they wait for the Pope to appoint their new bishop.

“At the right time, God will answer our prayers. We congratulate the church for the important milestones under the leadership of the diocesan administrator, Msgr Francis Mpanga. I also encourage the parents to give us more children that can enroll for priesthood,” he added.

Kasana-Luweero Diocese has 21 parishes in the three districts of Nakaseke, Nakasongola and Luweero. This ordination brings the number of priests to 81, Mgnr Mpanga said.

“This is one of the major milestones as Kasana-Luweero Diocese. We have also been able to execute several projects, including the Silver Jubilee celebrations,” he added.

Kasana-Luweero Diocese head of the laity Boniface Ssentongo revealed that the Christians remain supportive of all the church programmes.

“We thank God that the diocese projects have remained vibrant and the number of Christians increased to 300,000 from the original 172,888 two decades ago,” he said.

The diocese, which was founded in 1996, was carved from the Kampala Archdiocese and its first bishop, the late Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, was consecrated in 1997.