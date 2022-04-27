Archbishop Lote: The kind servant of God

Christians have eulogised deceased Tororo Archbishop emeritus, Rev Denis Lote Kiwanuka as a generous and kind man.

Archbishop Lote, 84, who had been battling old age related illnesses passed on April 24 at St Francis Nsambya Hospital in Kampala.

According to the believers, the archbishop “spoke the truth and lived by it at all times” and was a strong pillar especially in mobilisation of resources for the archdiocese.

“As a Catholic faith, his demise is a big blow. He has left outstanding and visible achievements that he managed to put up while still in active service,” Rev Alex Oketch, the director communications at Tororo Archdiocese, said.

Rev Oketch said among achievements the late presided over include acquisition of land.

“The land is currently hosting most of the church projects including medical facilities and educational institutions,” he said.

He added that the deceased also participated in the formulation of the archdiocese’s strategic plan which is still in use.

Archbishop Emeritus Lote is also praised for initiating commissions to oversee operations of the archdiocese. These commissions include communication, finance, education, and Caritas.

The Okoro Member of Parliament in Zombo District, Mr Gabriel Okumu, hailed the late Archbishop Emeritus for teaching him Latin at Nagongera Major Seminary.

“He lived a simple life but inspired most of us. The nation has lost a great man of God,” he said.

He added: “He was a good mentor who always inspired the young generation.”

Mr George Alfred Obore, the Tororo Archdiocese chairperson of lands, said archbishop Lote was a guardian to the Catholic faith.

“He was always concerned about the welfare of Christians and this is why he encouraged churches to run projects that generate income to support the Church,” he said.

Tororo Municipality MP Yeri Apollo Ofwono said as politicians they always sought blessings from him.

“He was a blessing to us. We will dearly miss him,” he said.

The Tororo District Woman MP, Ms Sarah Achieng Opendi, said: “He was a pillar in the development of the Catholic faith particularly in the Archdiocese of Tororo. During his time he helped in creating more parishes”.

Among the parishes established include Paya, Iyolwa and Soni Kainja.

Church officials said the archbishop will be buried tomorrow at his ancestral home in Kadumure, Pallisa District.

Background

Archbishop Lote was born in Kadumure Village, Pallisa District on March 25, 1938.

He attended Pallisa Primary School before joining Achillet Preparatory Seminary.

He later went to Nagongera, Nyenga Minor Seminary and then Ggaba Major Seminary.

On December 19, 1965 he was ordained priest by the late Archbishop James Odongo.