Archbishop Lwanga decries misinformation on social media

The Archbishop of Kampala Dioceses, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has called upon Ugandans to embrace peace and stop engaging in practices that are likely to cause unrest in the country.

Speaking at Lubaga Cathedral where he was the main celebrant of the Christmas service, Lwanga said many Ugandans are misusing social media by promoting conspiracies that have the potential of causing a war.

He said a few days ago, he received a phone call from somebody from the United Kingdom alleging that they had uncovered a conspiracy by the church to kill National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

“Such is one of the examples of how social media is being misused. How do you such such things unless you’re the one planning it!,” he said.

Lwanga also ostracized the media for what he called misrepresenting the message he gave on behalf of the Uganda Joint Christian Council [UJCC].

On Wednesday, Lwanga read a joint Christmas message from the UJCC, an organization that brings together the Catholic Church, the Anglican Church and the Orthodox Church, which called upon government to consider postponing the 2021 elections for at least three years as a result of the deteriorating Covid-19 pandemic.

They proposed that the constitution be amended to allow President Museveni to continue as president in order to steer the country out of the political and health crisis it is currently in.

“This was not my proposal; it was a proposal of UJCC which I’m the chairman, with the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu and the Metropolitan Yona Lwanga. But I have been demonized on social media …This is our suggestion not an amendment, anybody is free to come up with their own proposals,” Lwanga said.



Dr Lwanga called upon the government to respect people’s constitutional rights to allow them to demonstrate freely with others without any hindrances. In the same breath, he called out those who turn peaceful demonstrations into riots and avenues for looting to stop it.

For his part, Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo, the State minister for Higher Education assured Ugandans that the government he’s serving will ensure that the 2021 elections are peaceful. He said that those who are threatening Ugandans that there will be war after the elections are day dreamers.

He reminded the people to continue following the ministry of health issued standard operating procedures in the fight against coronavirus.



“There are very few people in Uganda who can afford to treat Covid-19 when it gets severe. So please, follow the SOPs. And unless it’s very necessary, stay home,” Muyingo said.

Unlike in previous years, this year’s Christmas service was attended by a handful of people in line with Covid-19 restrictions that limit public gatherings.