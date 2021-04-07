Archbishop Lwanga’s last journey starts

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, who died on Friday night, was given a 17-gun salute during the official mourning yesterday at Kololo Independence Grounds, where President Museveni was the chief mourner. Lwanga’s body was later flown to his ancestral home in Kyabakadde Village, Mukono District. We captured the events.

This photo handout from the PPU shows president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni laying wreath on on a casket containing remains of deceased Kampala Archdiocese- Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, during a State funeral at Kololo Independence grounds, April 06, 2021. PHOTO/PPU

First Lady Janet Museveni (right) lays a wreath on the casket containing the body of the Archbishop at Kololo Airstrip yesterday. PHOTO / PPU

A choir sings during prayers for Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga at Kololo in Kampala. PHOTO/PPU

A man cries upon seeing the casket containing the remains of Archbishop Lwanga at Kyabakadde yesterday. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

Rt Rev Bishop Christopher Kakooza of Lugazi Diocese receives the body of Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga at Kyabakadde yesterday. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

Advertisement

A mourner breaks down at St Charles Lwanga Parish, Kyabakadde, Mukono. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

An usher shows the faithful the spot where the archbishop will be laid to rest inside Rubaga Cathedral on April 08, 2021. PHOTO/STEVEN OTAGE.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com