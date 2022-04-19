Archbishop showers praises on Owiny-Dollo over Kabaka apology

Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere has described Chief Justice (CJ) Alfonse Owiny-Dollo as a hero for having publicly apologised to Mengo over his outbursts against Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

This follows the head of the Judiciary’s courtesy visit to Bulange, Mengo, the seat of Buganda Kingdom, to register an apology for having claimed the Kabaka was airlifted to Germany for treatment using a presidential jet and at the expence of the taxpayer and yet the king had travelled by KLM airline.

Archbishop Ssemogerere praised the Chief Justice during the Easter prayers at Rubaga Cathedral in the presence of the Katikkiro, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, on Sunday.

“I want to thank him [Owiny-Dollo] in a special way. He showed us bravery during [the] fasting period. He understood his mistake, yet, he is a powerful person. He went [to Mengo] and said I am sorry,” the archbishop said.

“What he did is heroism [something] you and me would be in pain to do. During the day, he said let us go to Mengo. He said Katikkiro come, religious leaders come with elders, and he said I made a mistake. I admit it, forgive me. He is a hero. How many people in Uganda can do such?” he added.

Background

Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo last month used unmeasured language during Jacob Oulanyah’s vigil in Muyenga, Kampala.

He attacked those who demonstrated over Oulanyah’s travel abroad for specialised care.

“But your ethnic leader, you, you, you who were demonstrating, your ethnic leader was transported in a presidential jet to Germany using public funds. He was not entitled. You did not demonstrate…only a wicked person can fight a person who is fighting for his life, only a super wicked person can fight the dead. For us, it is an abomination which has no name,” the CJ said.

In his apology that this newspaper published, Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo said he was overweighed by emotions following the death of his close friend, Oulanyah, and ended up wrongly attributing certain utterances to the king.

Oulanyah succumbed to multiple organ failure due to cancer and was pronounced dead on March 20 in Seattle, USA. He was the Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

Exemplary leader

Archbishop Ssemogerere said the CJ should serve as a great example to everyone. “When he said he had made a mistake, the hearts of people were softened. He gave us a good example during the period of fasting. And the love between the two communities returned,” he said.