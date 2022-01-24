Archbishop Ssemogerere bids farewell to Kasana- Luweero Diocese

Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere recieves gifts from a section of Christians shortly after his farewell sermon as Bishop of Kasana Luweero-Diocese-at the Cathedral on Sunday. PHOTO | DAN WANDERA

  • The Diocesan Chancellor Rev Cyril Kasigwa revealed that 21 parishes that constitute the Kasana- Luweero Diocese have been empowered through the guidance of Archbishop Paul Ssemwogerere.

The Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere has appealed to Christians in Kasana-Luweero to remain prayerful and support the team of priests at the diocese as they wait for the Papal pronouncement on the new bishop as he relocates to the Archdiocese seat at Rubaga in Kampala City.

