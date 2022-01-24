Archbishop Ssemogerere bids farewell to Kasana- Luweero Diocese

The Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere has appealed to Christians in Kasana-Luweero to remain prayerful and support the team of priests at the diocese as they wait for the Papal pronouncement on the new bishop as he relocates to the Archdiocese seat at Rubaga in Kampala City.

The Archbishop who officially takes office on Tuesday, while conducting his last sermon as bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese at in Luweero Town on Sunday, said he was not leaving behind a vacuum as he moves to the seat of Kampala Archdiocese because the Church has an established structure in place.

“We need to remain calm and wait for the Papal pronouncement about our next bishop as Christians at Kasana- Luweero Diocese. It is not true that this is my last appearance for a service at Kasana- Luweero Diocese. The difference will be that I will not be the bishop of the diocese,” he said as he bed farewell to the Christians at the Cathedral on Sunday.

A section of the Christians had possibly anticipated a communication on the fate of the diocesan leadership where an administrator takes charge, but the Archbishop clarified that the Pope in line with the Church official communication makes both the administrator and new bishop pronouncements.

The Diocese has the Vicar General Msgr Francis Xavier Mpanga and the Diocesan Chancellor Rev Cyril Kasigwa with a team of 21 priests.

Earlier, the Archbishop outlined some of the achievements that the diocese in partnership with friends has successfully been able to execute in the fields of education, health and the general welfare of the people of the Greater Luweero.

“We have the Church founded health facilities spread through the different Church parishes including the nursing school that will be commissioned later this year. The Church established vocational schools to boost the education sector and help skill the youth. I urge our leaders to guide the residents to own up projects and learn to embrace hard work,” he noted.

Stakeholders speak out

The Diocesan leader of the Laity, Mr Boniface Ssentongo believes that the Christians in the diocese are fortunate to have gone through the leadership of Bishop Ssemogerere.

“Bishop Ssemogerere loved the family and preached against any form of evil acts that affect the family bonding. We have been empowered to embrace love and hard work,” he said.

State Minister for Higher Education and former Bamunanika County Member of Parliament, Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo said the people of Luweero should be able to embrace the spirit of hard work and spiritual growth where the now Archbishop Ssemogerere has always placed emphasis.

“He has been very active in sensitizing the people of the Greater Luweero about the need to send children to school, embrace hard work and support government initiated projects to develop the community,” he said.

Mr Denes Ssekabira, the Katikamu North MP said Bishop Ssemogerere has helped Luweero to embrace teamwork and was against any form of discrimination basing on tribe and religion.

“The bishop has helped me redefine my respective role as a leader,” he said

Statistics at Luweero Diocese reveal that the population for the Catholic community stands at 300,000 for Christians spread across the three districts of Luweero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola.

The Diocesan Chancellor Rev Cyril Kasigwa revealed that 21 parishes that constitute the Kasana- Luweero Diocese have been empowered through the guidance of Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere.

“We pray that as the diocese plans to celebrate its silver Jubilee on March, 6 2022, the Archbishop will continue supporting us in all our programmes,'' he said.

On Tuesday January 25, a selected number of Christians will bid farewell to the Archbishop at the Kasana- Luweero Diocese grounds.



