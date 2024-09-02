Archbishop Ssemogerere concerned after Kampala Archdiocese fails to raise Shs4b

Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere has expressed concern over the archdiocese’s failure to meet an annual Shs4billion target initially set for the Ssabasumba Annual Appeal Fund (SAAFU).

The fund was established in 2007 by his predecessor, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, to facilitate the extension of services to Christians through the archbishop’s Office.

Speaking at the launch of Entebbe Vicariate SAAFU Fund in Kisubi Parish on September 1, 2024, Archbishop Ssemogerere said since 2017, they have never reached the target and this has left many projects stalled.

“The most he (Lwanga) collected before his demise was Shs198 million. Last year, experienced an increase in collections amounting to Shs550 million,” he told a congregation.

Providing accountability, Archbishop Semogerere said Shs300 million of the Shs550 million was given to Nkozi Parish to build a new church after the old one collapsed.

“We also sent Shs10 million to Namayumba and the other remaining was used to facilitate the rchbishop’s office work, including paying off staff salaries among others,” he added.

By the time of the fund’s inception, the Catholic church anticipated millions of Catholics in Uganda to contribute at least Shs2,000 in every financial year.

Several Ugandan dioceses like Kabale have successfully mobilized critical resources using a similar arrangement in recent years.

Specifically for Kampala, the program has been rotational in the Archdiocese with Wakiso Vicariate in Namugongo contributing over Shs250 millions before Shs174 million was collected in Entebbe on Sunday.

According to the SAAFU Kampala Archdiocese chairperson Edward Kanyike, the funds collected will be extended to different services in church run schools and hospitals among others.

Part of the funds will be dedicated to the rehabilitation of Bakateyamba Home in Nalukolongo, among others.



