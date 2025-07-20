Archbishop Ssemogerere hails Kasanga residents for embracing refugees in their midst

The Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere, has hailed the Christian community of Our Lady of St Carmel for the unity and togetherness they have exhibited in welcoming the urban refugees in their locality.

Speaking during the feast day of Our Lady of St Carmel, the patron saint of the Parish, the Archbishop said he's impressed with the inclusion of the Somalis, Eritreans, and Sudanese in the locality as well as in the church.

"l see our friends the Eritreans here with us, l see the developments on the roads, buildings, busy in business, in mass with us, and I hope they are happy with the hospitality they receive here," the Archbishop said, adding, " That is the unity and togetherness the church calls for."

Bishop Paul Ssemogere thanked those who turned up for the feast day celebrations and the developments that the church is having, thanking the faithful for their commitment.

The feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, celebrated on July 16, was first instituted in the late 14th century in commemoration of the approval of the rule of the Carmelite Order a hundred years earlier.

This is the mountain overlooking the Mediterranean Sea on which the prophet Elijah successfully challenged the priests of Baal and won the people to the true God.

The feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel entered the Calendar of the universal Church in the early 18th century.

Fr Blaise Zzimbe Ssebizibu, the parish priest of Kansanga parish, said that togetherness as a tool has enabled them to reach different developments.

He called on Christians to remain faithful to God.

" We journeyed together and bought a piece of land opposite the Parish main gate, put up solar lights in the compound, and we are journeying together to refurbish our church, " Fr Ssebizibu notes, adding, " We have a lot of hope in God as we journey together to build his Kingdom. We also have a lot of hope in the prayers of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel."

Mr Martin Kyazze, the youth leader at the parish, said the feast day is timely as the country nears the 2026 general elections.

He said unity should be observed, especially among the youth, to prevent violent actions.

"The feast of our Lady of Mt. Carmel this year comes at a time when we are challenged as a nation with the rising political atmosphere, which has triggered unhealthy competition amongst political actors," he said.

Mr Derrick Nyeko, the member of Parliament for Makindye East, called for support in the coming elections, citing his work in Makindye that had left the people corruption-free.

"We are against corruption, and we have done our best in telling the truth. I want the teachers and the students to also have that motto for the development of the country, Mr Nyeko said.

Mr Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo thanked the church for raising him to the person he is pledging to serve the people more once voted for as the Lord Mayor in the coming elections.

Ms Delina Hadish, an Eritrean who has spent two years in Uganda, thanks its citizens for being loving people, citing the peace she never hoped to get.



