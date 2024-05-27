Archbishop Ssemogerere lauds NWSC boss for transforming church 

The Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere, has commended the managing director of National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) Silver Mugisha for his contributions towards the development of St Charles Lwanga Mutundwe Catholic Parish.

Dr Mugisha's efforts as treasurer spearheaded the construction of a 1000-seater church and mobilized finances for the project.

The church leaders said he also single-handedly constructed the church wall fence, saving the church land from encroachment.

The Archbishop lauded Dr Mugisha during the parish's 10th-anniversary celebration, acknowledging his instrumental role in the parish's growth and development.

The parish has seen significant increases in baptisms, confirmations, and holy matrimony, with parishioners actively engaged in community service and social justice.

Archbishop Ssemogerere also commended the parishioners for their dedication and commitment to their faith despite life's challenges.

He praised the parish leaders, including Rev. Fr. Remigius Semujju, the Parish Priest and former parish priest Rev. Fr. Denis Warren Kibalama and the Basic Christian Communities, for their efforts in building a vibrant community.

The archbishop also announced that Pope Francis had declared May 26 as Children's Day to be celebrated annually in the church. He urged parents to be responsible in giving birth and raising their children and called for responsible driving as children return to school.

The guest of honor, Dr Mugisha emphasized the importance of providing clear leadership within the church structures to effectively address significant challenges.

By having a strong leadership foundation, he noted that the church can better identify and solve problems, ultimately leading to meaningful progress and growth.

"Our approach was to create a solution by first identifying a problem. At the time, we lacked sufficient funds, so we started with what little we had and created a sense of urgency. As we began working, people were inspired to contribute because they saw progress being made. You can't provide solutions if you don't first acknowledge the problems. So, we adopted the approach of identifying challenges and working together to address them,” he said.

He said the 10 years of St Charles Lwanga Mutundwe Catholic Church is a story that he understands quite well.

"My NWSC story started at St. Charles Lwanga Mutundwe Catholic Church 10 years ago, and my commitment to this church is founded beneath my heart," Dr. Mugisha added, emphasizing his deep connection to the parish.

Dr Mugisha, accompanied by his wife, Hon Annet Katusiime Mugisha, emphasized the power of collaboration and conscious leadership in building a vibrant and inclusive community.

He highlighted NWSC's commitment to teaming up with communities and giving back through CSR and other partnerships, with a focus on serving the community and creating lasting impact. "I believe in the power of collaboration," Dr. Mugisha said. "No business can thrive without communities and government. At NWSC, teaming up with communities and giving back to communities has been our day-to-day business."

He contributed to completing the church project, demonstrating his dedication to the community.



The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Kamya, echoed the Archbishop's sentiments regarding Dr. Mugisha's role in community development. She praised Dr. Mugisha and his wife for their substantial contributions to various development projects in both their home district of Bushenyi and in Kampala, highlighting the significant impact of their efforts.

The IGG also made a contribution towards the completion of the church.

Fr. Remigius Semujju, Parish Priest, highlighted the parish's expansion, including four sub-parishes and income-generating projects.

Fr. Semujju said St. Charles Lwanga Mutundwe Catholic Church has come a long way since its inception, and Dr. Mugisha's contributions have been instrumental in its growth and development.