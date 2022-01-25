Archbishop Ssemogerere’s 13 years of transforming Luweero

In a broader picture, the Greater Luweero districts that include Nakasongola, Nakaseke and Luweero would fetch a prized value in terms of infrastructure and general welfare of residents owing to the historical factors that are inseparable with the ruling NRM government.

But then Bishop Paul Ssemogerere shortly after his consecration as Kasana-Luweero Diocese in 2008, realised that a section of the residents capitalised on their respective contribution to the liberation war struggle as a bargaining ground for gifts, donations and war compensation from government.

“The begging syndrome and living on handouts is a big setback for our people in the greater Luweero. It is true the liberation war devastated many areas and left many orphaned but life has to move on after more than 20 years without war. The Church has struggled to put in place development projects but the spirit of laziness is a big setback,” Bishop Ssemogerere said at one of the meetings in 2012.

Government, the Church and donor partners have initiated several development projects targeting the rehabilitation of the former war zone.

His predecessor, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, had earlier championed the Church social and economic development arm under Caritas Kasaneasis that spread through the health, education, agriculture and water sectors.

On Sunday, while celebrating Mass at the Kasana-Luweero Cathedral, Archbishop Ssemogerere remarked that he had not thought about serving in a higher capacity as Archbishop.

“I thought that I would stay here in Luweero and see our area develop in line with what we have been implementing as a team. One of my friends at one time made a big joke that possibly carried some facts. He reminded me that there was nothing good from Luweero apart from the banana leaves, jackfruits and mangoes,” he said.

Archbishop Ssemogerere said through the 13 years as bishop, the diocese together with different partners have completed the Kaludo Complex that houses several business entities.

The diocese has more than 15 health facilities at different church parishes. The diocese has also constructed the St Paul Guest House, St Paul Restaurant and the Silver Jubilee house that will be unveiled on March 6 at the Diocesan Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The Church will soon commission a nursing school at the Bishop Asiri Hospital in Luweero Town to accommodate more than 200 student trainees for the different medical courses.

The Education sector has also been growing through the renovation of the Church-founded schools and construction of the technical schools to boost the skilling programmes. The Caritas projects target the transformation of the farmer projects from subsistence to improved farming.

Fr Hillary Muheza, the Caritas Director at Kasana Luweero Diocese, said more farmers are now empowered. Farmers are now growing fodder crops for the animals while several farmers are adapting to the water irrigation project.

But the archbishop is, however, concerned that many people still believe in witchcraft and blame their unending poverty on witchcraft.

“This is very bad for our area. The witchcraft allegations at times breed insecurity as different family members waste the valuable time and resources in imaginary accusations linked to witchcraft,” he said.

Archbishop Ssemogerere tasked locals to read and follow the teachings of the Bible.

Stakeholders and Christians speak out

The Luweero District Khadi, Sheikh Ramathan Mulindwa, said the archbishop has been a uniting factor.

“He held us together and ensured that the projects initiated by the Kasana-Luweero Diocese are shared with the non-Catholics in the Luweero area,” he said.

Luweero Anglican Diocesan Bishop Eridard Nsubuga commends Archbishop Ssemogerere for his relentless fight to have justice for all people.

“When I was consecrated as Bishop of Luweero Diocese, Bishop Ssemogerere who was older at the Kasana-Luweero Diocese guided me into many things as a brother. We have been able to achieve a lot as leaders entrusted with the office of priesthood at the level of bishops. I know that his elevation to the office of Archbishop is not by surprise,” he said.

Ms Sarah Najjuma, the Nakaseke District Woman MP, said the district has been a major beneficiary of the Kasana-Luweero Diocese projects that empower residents into collective participation towards development.