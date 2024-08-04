Archbishop Ssemogerere seeks Shs1b to support the poor in Kampala

The Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, Dr Paul Ssemogerere, has tasked the steering committee for the Ssebasumba Annual Appeal Fund (SAAF) with mobilizing Catholics and well-wishers to raise at least Shs1 billion to support projects aimed at improving the lives of vulnerable communities within the Archdiocese.

The SAAF is an annual initiative that collects contributions from the laity to assist the Archbishop in financing various projects designed to restore hope to vulnerable communities in Kampala.

During the official launch of the 2024 SAAF at the Uganda Martyrs Namugongo Shrine in Wakiso Vicariate on Sunday, Dr Ssemogerere noted that there are approximately 2 million Catholics in the Kampala Archdiocese. If each member contributed Shs2,000, they could raise Shs2 billion.

"Kabale diocese is small and rural but when they came up with a similar initiative, they collected Shs6b for their diocese. The Archdiocese of Kampala is bigger, let us combine efforts and raise funds to support various projects in the archdiocese," he appealed to thousands of the faithful from different catholic parishes within Kampala Archdiocese who turned up for the launch.

According to the Archbishop, part of this year's SAAF will focus on refurbishing the Nalukolongo Bakateyamba Home for the Elderly in Kampala, with an estimated cost of Shs800 million. He also announced plans to construct a home for elderly Catholic priests, explaining that the current center at Nsambya, where Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala is being cared for, is too small to accommodate all elderly priests.



The prelate urged the faithful to continue supporting the Church and the Archdiocese to fulfill their mission.

Speaking at the same event, Mr Edward Kanyike, the chairperson of SAAF Kampala Archdiocese noted that the Bakateyamba Home for the Elderly was constructed 46 years ago and is in urgent need of renovation. He mentioned that the home accommodates elderly individuals of various religions from Uganda and neighboring countries.

The SAAF was initiated in 2007 by the late Archbishop Cyprian Kizito, but the project stalled following his death. It was revived last year, during which the faithful collected Shs500 million, with Shs300 million allocated for renovating a church in Nkozi Parish that had suffered roof damage from heavy rainfall.

During the launch of the SAAF, over Shs200 million was collected in cash and pledges.