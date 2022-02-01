Archbishop Ssemogerere tips leaders

This close up photo taken on January 25, 2022 shows the 4th Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere seated at the Rubaga Cathedral Alter before a congregation of about 1,000 people- shortly after he was installed to the position by the Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda, Archbishop Luigi Bianco on January 25, 2022. PHOTO/MICHEAL KAKUMIRIZI

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • The archbishop also urged political leaders to preach peace and shun statements that may result in divisionism and chaos.

The newly installed Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere has urged political leaders to build their leadership principles based on religious ethics, saying it is the only way they can succeed.

