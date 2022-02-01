Archbishop Ssemogerere tips leaders

The newly installed Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere has urged political leaders to build their leadership principles based on religious ethics, saying it is the only way they can succeed.

“Using religious ethics as your controller will help you to protect your legacy, and it will act as a good example for those who will replace you to follow and protect your legacy,” he said.

Archbishop Ssemogerere made the call during his thanksgiving ceremony organised by the Minister in-charge of General Duties, Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, at her home in Seeta, Mukono District, at the weekend.

Archbishop Ssemogerere said some leaders forget that God has been on their side when they get good positions.

“All leaders have a national responsibility to protect the national and deliver services to the citizens but all these cannot happen when they are not committed to God,” he said.

The archbishop also urged political leaders to preach peace and shun statements that may result in divisionism and chaos.

“You have a huge role in ensuring that the country moves forward and all the services Ugandans expect are delivered but this can only be fulfilled when there is peace ,” Archbishop Ssemogerere said.

He also lauded Ms Lumumba for loving her religion and being a God-fearing person.

Ms Lumumba urged leaders to stand strong on their faith despite challenges that they normally encounter, the reason she hosted the prelate.

“If we want to develop our country, let us set aside our political and religious differences because leaders must work together to a achieve their vision and goals. The country we are leading, has a multi-party politics therefore, we need togetherness.

Former Chief Justice, Bart Katureebe who was also among the distinguished guests, called upon the newly installed Archbishop to lookout for his closest prominent friends whom he can consult privately on certain issues as he gives religious oversight.

“We welcome you and we are ready to work with you but as a leader, you must have that closest friend, who is there for guidance because you cannot say everything in public before having consultations. You need that friend you can talk to in secret whenever there are certain issues which need discussion,” he said