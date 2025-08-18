Archbishop to politicians: Witchcraft, corruption won’t secure 2026 victory

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Samuel Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, has cautioned politicians against turning to witchcraft and sorcery in their quest for votes, describing the practice as a sign of “spiritual immaturity.”

Preaching at St. Stephen’s Cathedral in East Rwenzori Diocese, Kamwenge, during a thanksgiving service to mark the diocese’s 16th anniversary on Sunday, Archbishop Kazimba expressed dismay over reports of educated leaders seeking help from witch doctors, some of whom, he noted, have little or no formal education.

“How do you go with bags of money, shed blood, and ask a mere hen to help you win a vote? That is a sign of spiritual dwarfism,” he said.

Related Ntagali tells politicians to stop practicing witchcraft National



The Archbishop urged Christians to move beyond nominal faith, cautioning against what he termed “church prostitution” — the practice of hopping from one church to another. He encouraged believers to serve God faithfully and rely on Him as their true source of provision.

On politics, Kazimba called for emotional maturity among leaders as the 2026 elections draw closer. He advised politicians to exercise patience, perseverance, and self-control, even when faced with defeat or abuse.

He also condemned corruption and embezzlement among leaders. “Some people sleep in houses built with stolen iron sheets,” he said, urging Ugandans to examine their conscience and ensure their wealth is acquired honestly.

Turning to church sustainability, Archbishop Kazimba challenged bishops to expand clergy training and initiate income-generating projects so the Church becomes less dependent on offertories. He extended the same call to government, stressing the importance of financial independence.

Referencing Western nations’ withdrawal of aid after Uganda’s stance against homosexuality, Kazimba underscored the need for self-reliance.