Architects call for professional oversight to end shoddy work in construction sector

Leaders of the Uganda Society of Architects (USA) and the Uganda Parliamentary Forum for Creatives (UGAPAFOCI) have urged the country to strictly use professionals in construction and design projects, warning that reliance on unqualified individuals continues to fuel shoddy work and accidents.

Uganda’s construction sector has repeatedly registered building collapses and related fatalities, incidents experts say could be avoided if qualified professionals were engaged.

“If each trade can be restricted to its professionals, we shall have things well aligned for this country,” Ms Jacqueline Namayanja, the President of the Uganda Society of Architects, told journalists during a press conference in Kampala on Friday.

She explained that many people confuse draftsmen with architects and builders with engineers, yet the disciplines require different levels of training and expertise. “If each trade is done by professionals, we shall move in the right direction,” she added.

Ms Catherine Nanteza, the Society’s Secretary, noted that the growing popularity of short-term courses that churn out inadequately trained individuals is worsening the situation. “Architecture requires at least five years of rigorous training. These crash courses compromise standards and distort the profession,” she said.

She cited Rwanda and Dubai as examples of countries that have successfully transformed their skylines by involving architects and creative industries in urban design and planning.

Ms Rachael Magoola, chairperson of UGAPAFOCI, underscored the role of creative industries in national development. “Creative industries are a vital engine for Uganda’s economy. From music and film to fashion, design and digital media, they create jobs, drive innovation, and strengthen national identity,” she said.

To amplify this message, USA and UGAPAFOCI will host a national symposium on September 11, 2025, at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala. Themed “Sustainable Architecture and the Creative Economy: Driving Uganda’s GDP Growth through Design, Culture and Heritage”, the event will highlight how architecture and creative industries can spur inclusive growth.

The symposium will be graced by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, while the keynote address will be delivered by Arch. Fida Sassi, an architect and urban designer from Tunisia.



